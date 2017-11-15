Capfin India - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on November 14, 2017 inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:
S.No. Particulars
1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on September, 2017 and other relevant matters.
We wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on November 14, 2017 inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:
S.No. Particulars
1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on September, 2017 and other relevant matters.
Source : BSE
S.No. Particulars
1. Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on September, 2017 and other relevant matters.
Source : BSE