Capfin India: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the board approved the following matters1. Approval of notice of AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 2017.2. The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from 13th September 2017 to 19th September 2017 (Both days inclusive)3. Appointment of Mrs Ruchika Jain as scrutinizer of the Company for the year 2016-17.4. Any other relelvant matters.Source : BSE