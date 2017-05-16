Cantabil Retail India's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations, notice is hereby given that a 284th (Two Hundred Eighty Fourth) Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th day of May 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Plot No 359,360 and 361, Phase IV-B, Sec 17 HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Footwear Park, Bahadurgarh, Haryana-124507, inter-alia, to consider amongst other items of Agenda, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2017. Further, in terms of Company's Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window will be closed from 16th May 2017 to 28th May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE