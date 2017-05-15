Canopy's board meeting on May 26, 2017

It may be noted that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Canopy Finance Limited shall be held on Friday 26th May, 2017 at the scheduled time at 2.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company, wherein the Board shall consider matters as follows: 1.Audited financial results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Approve the appointment of Mr. Nirav Jitendra Shah as an Additional Executive Director. 3.To discuss any other matter with the consent of the Chairman.Source : BSE