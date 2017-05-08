Canara Bank recommends dividend

Canara Bank has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on May 08, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following :- The Bank has sought permission from RBI to declare minimum dividend for the year 2016-17 as per the RBI guidelines. Pending RBI approval, the Board has recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.00 (10%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE