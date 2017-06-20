Canara Bank's 15Th AGM on 20 July, 2017

REVISED INTIMATION of Convening 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Book ClosureWe inform the Exchange that the Bank has decided to convene 15th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Canara Bank as under :01.AGM Date and Time : Thursday, the 20th July, 2017 at 03.30 PM02.Venue of the Meeting : Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College, Palace Road, Bengaluru – 560 00103.Agenda / Business :ORDINARY BUSINESS :1.To discuss, approve and adopt the Audited Balance Sheet of the Bank as at 31st March 2017, Profit & Loss account for the year ended 31st March 2017 and other relevant matters.2.To declare dividend for the financial year 2016-17 (subject to RBI's permission).SPECIAL BUSINESS :3.To approve the raising of Equity Capital by Special Resolution04.Cut-Off Date : 13th July, 2017 – For Dividend Payment for FY – 2016-1705.Book Closure (for AGM and Dividend Payment) :14th July, 2017 to 20th July, 2017 (both days inclusive)for the purpose of :a)15th Annual General Meeting andb)Payment of Dividend for 2016-17 (subject to RBI's Permission and Approval of the Shareholders at AGM)06.e-Voting Cut-Off Date13th July, 2017 – To attend the AGM & Vote through Remote e-Voting / Voting at the Meeting.07.Remote e-Voting DatesFrom 10.00 AM on Monday, the 17th July, 2017 to 05.00 PM on Wednesday, the 19th July, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE