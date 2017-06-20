Jun 20, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Canara Bank's 15Th AGM on 20 July, 2017
We would like to inform you that the 15th Annual General Meeting of Canara Bank is scheduled in July 20, 2017.
REVISED INTIMATION of Convening 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Book Closure
We inform the Exchange that the Bank has decided to convene 15th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Canara Bank as under :
01.AGM Date and Time : Thursday, the 20th July, 2017 at 03.30 PM
02.Venue of the Meeting : Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College, Palace Road, Bengaluru – 560 001
03.Agenda / Business :
ORDINARY BUSINESS :
1.To discuss, approve and adopt the Audited Balance Sheet of the Bank as at 31st March 2017, Profit & Loss account for the year ended 31st March 2017 and other relevant matters.
2.To declare dividend for the financial year 2016-17 (subject to RBI's permission).
SPECIAL BUSINESS :
3.To approve the raising of Equity Capital by Special Resolution
04.Cut-Off Date : 13th July, 2017 – For Dividend Payment for FY – 2016-17
05.Book Closure (for AGM and Dividend Payment) :
14th July, 2017 to 20th July, 2017 (both days inclusive)
for the purpose of :
a)15th Annual General Meeting and
b)Payment of Dividend for 2016-17 (subject to RBI's Permission and Approval of the Shareholders at AGM)
06.e-Voting Cut-Off Date13th July, 2017 – To attend the AGM & Vote through Remote e-Voting / Voting at the Meeting.
07.Remote e-Voting DatesFrom 10.00 AM on Monday, the 17th July, 2017 to 05.00 PM on Wednesday, the 19th July, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Source : BSE
