App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can Fin Homes: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 23/06/17.

Can Fin Homes: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 23/06/17. At the said meeting, inter-alia, the Board of Directors has approved the following proposals; 1)Sub-division (split) of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, subject to approval of members by way of postal ballot and any other statutory and regulatory approvals. 2)Alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) & Articles of Association (AOA) and recommended to place the same before the members for approval by way of postal ballot. 3) For further issue of capital by way of issue of shares on Rights basis upto Rs.1000 Crore.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.