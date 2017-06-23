Can Fin Homes: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 23/06/17. At the said meeting, inter-alia, the Board of Directors has approved the following proposals; 1)Sub-division (split) of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, subject to approval of members by way of postal ballot and any other statutory and regulatory approvals. 2)Alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) & Articles of Association (AOA) and recommended to place the same before the members for approval by way of postal ballot. 3) For further issue of capital by way of issue of shares on Rights basis upto Rs.1000 Crore.Source : BSE