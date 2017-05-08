Can Fin Homes' board meeting on May 15, 2017

We would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the May 15, 2017, in Bengaluru. At the said meeting, inter-alia, the following proposals for obtaining approval from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on June 28, 2017, are being placed for consideration of the Board; (1) For raising of funds by way of issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on Private placement basis in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 and related rules and (2) For acceptance of deposits from public in terms of Section 76 of Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE