Can Fin Homes' board meeting on June 23, 2017

Further to the prior intimation of the Board Meeting CFHRO SE CS LODR 068/2017 dt. 02/06/2017, we would like to bring to your notice that at the Board meeting which is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 23, 2017, the Board will discuss and consider inter-alia, the proposal for further issue of shares. This intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE