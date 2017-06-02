App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can Fin Homes Jun 23, 2017

We would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, i.e., June 23, 2017.

Can Fin Homes Jun 23, 2017
We would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, i.e., June 23, 2017, in Bengaluru, to consider inter-alia, the proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of the Company and alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company. The proposals, if approved by the Board, will be placed before members for approval by postal ballot. Further, the trading window to deal in equity shares of the Company will remain closed from June 02, 2017 to June 25, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.