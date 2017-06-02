Can Fin Homes Jun 23, 2017

We would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, i.e., June 23, 2017, in Bengaluru, to consider inter-alia, the proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of the Company and alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company. The proposals, if approved by the Board, will be placed before members for approval by postal ballot. Further, the trading window to deal in equity shares of the Company will remain closed from June 02, 2017 to June 25, 2017.Source : BSE