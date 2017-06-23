Can Fin Homes approves stock split

Can Fin Homes Ltd has informed BSE that the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 23, 2017.At the said meeting, inter-alia, the Board of Directors has considered and approved the following proposals;1) Sub-division (split) of equity shares:For sub-division of equity share of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each, subject to approval of members by way of postal ballot and any other statutory and regulatory approvals, including alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The record date for the sub-division will be fixed and announced in due course.2. Alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) & Articles of Association (AOA):For modification/adoption of MOA and AOA of the Company and recommended to place the same before the members for approval by way of postal ballot.3. Further issue of capital/shares:For further issue of capital by way of issue of shares on Rights basis upto Rs.1000 Crore.The above meeting commenced at 10:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:15 p.m.Source : BSE