Camson Seeds' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.Further, in view the aforesaid Board Meeting and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as framed under SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in the shares of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 5th December, 2017 to Thursday, 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the specified persons as per the aforesaid Code of Conduct.During the aforesaid closed trading window period, the specified persons and their relatives or any other insider shall not deal in Company's shares.Please treat this as compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Thanking you.For Camson Seeds LimitedHoney SharmaCompany SecretarySource : BSE