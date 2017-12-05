Camson Bio Technologies' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.For the purpose of the above and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as framed under the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 5th December, 2017 to Thursday, 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the specified persons as per the said Code of Conduct.During the aforesaid closed trading window period, the specified persons and their relatives or any other insider shall not deal in Company's shares/ securities.Please treat this as compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Thanking you,For Camson Bio Technologies LimitedDhirendra KumarManaging DirectorDIN: 00301372Source : BSE