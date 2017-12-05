App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camson Bio Technologies' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

For the purpose of the above and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as framed under the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 5th December, 2017 to Thursday, 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the specified persons as per the said Code of Conduct.

During the aforesaid closed trading window period, the specified persons and their relatives or any other insider shall not deal in Company's shares/ securities.

Please treat this as compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,
For Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Dhirendra Kumar
Managing Director
DIN: 00301372
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.