Camphor and Allied Products' board meeting on September 13, 2017

We hereby wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 133, Jehangir Building, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mumbai-400 001 to consider and approve inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further,pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for promoters, directors, designated employees and others covered under the said code from 5th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE