App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camphor and Allied Products' board meeting on September 13, 2017

We hereby wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 133, Jehangir Building, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mumbai-400 001 to consider and approve inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Camphor and Allied Products' board meeting on September 13, 2017
We hereby wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 133, Jehangir Building, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mumbai-400 001 to consider and approve inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further,pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for promoters, directors, designated employees and others covered under the said code from 5th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.