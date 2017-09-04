Camphor and Allied Products' AGM on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company.We further inform that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and payment of dividend, if approved at the ensuing 45th AGM of the members of the Company.Source : BSE