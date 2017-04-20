Apr 20, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Camlin Fine: Outcome of board meeting
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 20th April, 2017, inter alia, has considered, noted and approved the following: 1.Resignation letter received by Company on 10th April, 2017 of Ms. Leena Dandekar, Executive Director who has tendered her resignation from the directorship on personal grounds.Source : BSE