Camlin Fine's Board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17; and3. To raise funds not exceeding Rs. 250.00 Crores by way of QIP/GDR/ADR/FCCB/other securities linked to equity / preference shares / any instrument or securities representing convertible securities, subject to the approval of shareholders.Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed from May 12, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE