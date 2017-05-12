App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camlin Fine's Board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017.

Camlin Fine Sciences has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2017.

Camlin Fine's Board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017.
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2017;

2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17; and

3. To raise funds not exceeding Rs. 250.00 Crores by way of QIP/GDR/ADR/FCCB/other securities linked to equity / preference shares / any instrument or securities representing convertible securities, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed from May 12, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.