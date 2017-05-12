App
May 11, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camlin Fine's board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017
This is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 19th May, 2017 inter- alia, to consider and approve the Following Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated)for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17. To raise funds not exceeding Rs. 250.00 Crores by way of QIP/GDR/ADR/FCCB/other securities linked to equity / preference shares / any instrument or securities representing convertible securities, subject to approval of shareholders. Kindly take the above information on records.Source : BSE

