Sep 14, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Camex: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14th September, 2017, considered and approved the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017. Company has adopted IND-AS for the first time.
