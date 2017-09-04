Camex's board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that the pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th September, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at 11.00 A.M. to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.The company has adopted IND-AS for the first time from this Financial year (2017-18).Source : BSE