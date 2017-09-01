Sep 01, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cambridge Tech's AGM on September 25, 2017
Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Ruby Hall, 5th Floor, Hotel Peerless Inn, Plot #15 to 18, Lumbini Layout, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032, Telangana.
Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Ruby Hall, 5th Floor, Hotel Peerless Inn, Plot #15 to 18, Lumbini Layout, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032, Telangana.Source : BSE