Announcements
May 18, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cals Refineries. board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017
Please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th day of May, 2016 at 03.30 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company i.e. Unit No. 209, 2nd Floor, Suneja Tower-II, Janakpuri District Center, New Delhi- 110058, inter-alia to consider the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial year 2016-17. 2. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. In context to the above, please also take on record that Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 24th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

