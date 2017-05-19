Cals Refineries' board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017

In context to the announcement made for the Board Meeting to be held on 26th may, 2017 for the adoption of audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2016-17, please take it on record that Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 24th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE