California Software's board meeting on January 31, 2018

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 'Wednesday' 31st January 2018, inter alia, to consider and take on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ nine months ended with 31st December 2017.Source : BSE