Calcom Vision: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2017 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M. has transacted following businesses:1. Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2017.In this connection, we enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 alongwith the Limited Review Report dated 26th August, 2017 of the Auditors.2. Appointments: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is to inform you that M/s Narender & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries have been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE