App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Calcom Vision: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2017 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M. has transacted following businesses:

1. Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors has considered and approved the

Calcom Vision: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2017 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M. has transacted following businesses:

1. Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
In this connection, we enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 alongwith the Limited Review Report dated 26th August, 2017 of the Auditors.

2. Appointments: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is to inform you that M/s Narender & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries have been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.