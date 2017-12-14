Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pramipexole Dihydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets and Nitrofurantoin Capsules USP (macrocrystals)

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare has received the final approval from the USFDA to market pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 0.375 mg, 0.75 mg, 1.5 mg, 2.25 mg, 3 mg, 3.75 mg and 4.5 mg.Source : BSE