Nov 29, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nov 29, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Candesartan Cilexetil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Zudus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Candesartan Cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP in the strengths of 16mg/12.5 mg, 32mg/12.5mg and 32 mg/ 25 mg.

 
 
At 10:45 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 445.20, up Rs 3.85, or 0.87 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 558.00 and 52-week low Rs 342.00 on 12 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.22 percent below its 52-week high and 30.18 percent above its 52-week low. Source : BSE
