App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 27, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Topiramate Extended-Release capsules

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Topiramate extended-release capsules in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Topiramate extended-release capsules in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

At 12:16 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 442.90, down Rs 3.35, or 0.75 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 558.00 and 52-week low Rs 342.00 on 12 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.63 percent below its 52-week high and 29.5 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,341.56 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.