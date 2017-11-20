App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zydus' oral anemia developmental candidate, ZYAN1 named as Desidustat by WHO

Zydus Cadila announced that the WHO INN committee has granted the name Desidustat to its phase II anemia candidate, ZYAN1.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Cadila announced that the WHO INN committee has granted the name Desidustat to its phase II anemia candidate, ZYAN1.

At 11:37 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 450.00, up Rs 3.65, or 0.82 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 558.00 and 52-week low Rs 342.00 on 12 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.35 percent below its 52-week high and 31.58 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,068.42 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.