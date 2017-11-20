Zydus' oral anemia developmental candidate, ZYAN1 named as Desidustat by WHO

Zydus Cadila announced that the WHO INN committee has granted the name Desidustat to its phase II anemia candidate, ZYAN1.
At 11:37 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 450.00, up Rs 3.65, or 0.82 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 558.00 and 52-week low Rs 342.00 on 12 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 19.35 percent below its 52-week high and 31.58 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,068.42 crore. Source : BSE