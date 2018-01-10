App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 10, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare to consider December quarter numbers on February 08, 2018

We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 to consider apart from other agenda items to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended on December 31, 2017.<

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 to consider apart from other agenda items to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended on December 31, 2017.

Further, as per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company under SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed from January 28, 2018 to February 10, 2018 for all Directors and Designated Officers of the Company.Source : BSE
Read More Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.