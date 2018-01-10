Cadila Healthcare to consider December quarter numbers on February 08, 2018

We hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 to consider apart from other agenda items to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended on December 31, 2017.Further, as per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company under SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed from January 28, 2018 to February 10, 2018 for all Directors and Designated Officers of the Company.Source : BSE