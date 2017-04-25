Apr 25, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets in strength of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.
