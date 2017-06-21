App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 21, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Health's board meeting on June 26, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26, 2017, to consider the following proposals:

(i)to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR, subject to approval of the shareholders,

(ii)to issue Secured / Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures / Foreign Currency Bonds on Private Placement Basis, subject to approval of the shareholders and

(iii)to issue Foreign Currency Bond / Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE

#Announcements

