Jun 21, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cadila Health's board meeting on June 26, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26, 2017, to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR, subject to approval of the shareholders.
A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26, 2017, to consider the following proposals:
(i)to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR, subject to approval of the shareholders,
(ii)to issue Secured / Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures / Foreign Currency Bonds on Private Placement Basis, subject to approval of the shareholders and
(iii)to issue Foreign Currency Bond / Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE
