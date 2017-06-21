Cadila Health's board meeting on June 26, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26, 2017, to consider the following proposals:(i)to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds / Debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR, subject to approval of the shareholders,(ii)to issue Secured / Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures / Foreign Currency Bonds on Private Placement Basis, subject to approval of the shareholders and(iii)to issue Foreign Currency Bond / Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE