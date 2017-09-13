Sep 13, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Butterfly: Outcome of AGM
We wish to inform you that we have already uploaded the outcome of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 7, 2017 as soon the meeting is concluded. But to our surprise the same is not seen in the Announcement of your website.
We wish to inform you that we have already uploaded the outcome of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7.9.2017 as soon the meeting is concluded. But to our surprise the same is not seen in the Announcement of your website.
Hence, we once again submit the outcome of the meeting for your records and to upload the same in your website.
Source : BSE
Hence, we once again submit the outcome of the meeting for your records and to upload the same in your website.
Source : BSE