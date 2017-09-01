Sep 01, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Burnpur Cement 's AGM held on September 25, 2017
The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the factory premises of the company at Palashdiha, Panchgachia Road, Kanyapur, Asansol, Pin. -713341Source : BSE