Aug 24, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Budge Budge: Outcome of board meeting
We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the adjourned Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. August 24, 2017.
The outcome of the adjourned Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 24.08.2017 and the matters discussed is enclosed.
Further the Board Meeting Commenced at 12.30 P.M. and Concluded at 3.00 P.M.
Source : BSE
Further the Board Meeting Commenced at 12.30 P.M. and Concluded at 3.00 P.M.
Source : BSE