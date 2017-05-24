May 24, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Budge Budge: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors has duly approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 in its meeting held today i.e 24th May, 2017.
The Board of Directors has duly approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 in its meeting held today i.e 24th May, 2017.Source : BSE