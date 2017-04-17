BSL's board meeting on May 12, 2017

In pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at Board Room, 5th Floor, Bhilwara Towers, A-12, Sector- I, Noida (U.P.) to consider and approve following: 1.Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider the recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. Further, as per Code of Conduct of the Company for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors, Designated employees & their dependents and other persons covered under the Code from Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 to Sunday, 14th May, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE