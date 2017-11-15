Brilliant Portfolios - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 read with schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, inter-alia approved and taken on records:1) Unaudited Quarterly/Half yearly Results for the period ended on 30th September, 2017 (Copy enclosed).2) Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Quarterly/Half yearly Results for the period ended on 30th September, 2017 (Copy enclosed).Further, the extract of Unaudited Quarterly/Half yearly Results would also be published in one English and one vernacular newspaper as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE