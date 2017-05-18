Brilliant Portfolios' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Registered office of the company, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on records the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, this is to inform you that pursuant to the Company's code of conduct framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for persons specified under the Code, shall remain closed from Thursday, 18th May, 2017 to Friday, 02nd June, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE