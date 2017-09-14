Bright Brothers: Outcome of board meeting

Following business has been considered and approved in the Board Meeting:1. The Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.The same have been enclosed herewith.The said meeting of Board commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.Kindly take the same on record and do the needful.Source : BSE