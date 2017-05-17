Brigade Enterprises to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 15, 2017 regarding the scheduling of Board Meeting on May 22, 2017, to consider standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.In this regard, Brigade Enterprises Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 in the same meeting.Source : BSE