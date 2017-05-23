May 23, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Brigade Enterprises recommends final dividend
Brigade Enterprises at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, took the decision on a final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share (including a special dividend of 50 paise per equity share) of Rs.10 each which is subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
