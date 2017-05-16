May 15, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Brigade Ent's board meeting on May 22, 2017
This is to inform you that the board meeting to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 is scheduled on Monday, 22nd May, 2017.
