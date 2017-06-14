App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brahmaputra Infrastructure gets order worth Rs 126.50 crore

Brahmaputra Infrastructure one of the JV member of (VKGA-Brahmaputra- Tribeni (JV) ) has received a letter of reward for execution of the Construction of foundation and sub structure over pile foundation for Tall Bridge for the contract price of Rs 126.50 crore.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure gets order worth Rs 126.50 crore
We refer to the captioned Subject Matter, We wish to inform you that the Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited (‘'the Company'') one of the JV member of (VKGA-Brahmaputra- Tribeni (JV) ) has received a letter of reward for execution of the Construction of foundation and sub structure over pile foundation for Tall Bridge no. 89 (3*103.50M steel girder) at Ch: 30400 and bridge no.196 (2*78.80m +2*103.50m Steel Grider) at CH: 48865 m including all other ancillary works and protection works in between stations Bairabi and Sairang in connection with the Construction of new BG Railway line from Bairabi to sairang (Mizoram) for the Contract price of Rs. 126.50 Crores (Approx) from the Office of Chief Engineer / Construction -II North East Frontier Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati -11 .Source : BSE

