Brady & Morris Engineering: Outcome of board meeting

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Limited has informed BSE that at its Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2017 inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a)Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date. b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. c)Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. d) Appointment of M/s. Desai Bhansali & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years in place of retiring auditors.Source : BSE