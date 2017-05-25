App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brady & Morris Engineering: Outcome of board meeting

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Limited has informed BSE that at its Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2017 approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Brady & Morris Engineering: Outcome of board meeting
Brady & Morris Engineering Company Limited has informed BSE that at its Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2017 inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a)Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date. b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. c)Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. d) Appointment of M/s. Desai Bhansali & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years in place of retiring auditors.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.