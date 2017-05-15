Brady and Morris Engineering's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to consider the following agenda: 1) To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2017, Audited statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Balance sheet as on that date together with draft Report of Directors and Auditors thereon. 2) To finalise the date of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons from 18th May, 2017 till 48 hours after communication of declaration of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE