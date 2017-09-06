App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brady and Morris Engineering Company's AGM on September 23, 2017

Brady & Morris Engg. co. Ltd. is enclosing herewith Notice for the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce Trust, Babasaheb Dhankar Sabhagriha, Oricon House, 6th Floor, 12, K. Dubash Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

Brady and Morris Engineering Company's AGM on September 23, 2017
