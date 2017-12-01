App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPL's board meeting held on December 07, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of BPL Limited will be held on Thursday, December 07, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') this is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of BPL Limited will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of December, 2017 to, inter alia,

To consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and six months period ended 30th September, 2017.

Further we confirms that as per the Company's policy on insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for the Designated Persons covered under the said code from 29th day of November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results. i.e. 09th December 2017.
