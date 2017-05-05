BPL's board meeting held on May 13, 2017.

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 13th day of May, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further the Company confirms that as per the Company's policy on Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for all the persons covered under the said code of the Company, from 5th day of May, 2017 to 15th day of May 2017.Source : BSE