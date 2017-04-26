App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board at the meeting held on 26th April 2017 has approved the proposal of appointment of Shri K. Sivakumar as Additional Director & Director (Finance), for a period of five years.

BPCL: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at the meeting held on 26th April 2017 has approved the proposal of appointment of Shri K. Sivakumar as Additional Director & Director (Finance), for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 1st May 2017, or till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earliest. On his appointment as Director (Finance), he will be acting as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Brief profile of Director is enclosed. Shri P. Balasubramanian, Director(Finance) will be superannuating from the services of the Company on 30th April 2017. Pl see letter for details.Source : BSE

